Walmart (NYSE:WMT) PT Raised to $165.00

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Oppenheimer from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the retailer’s stock.

WMT has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Walmart from $157.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Thursday. Tigress Financial upgraded Walmart from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an outperform rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an overweight rating and a $159.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stephens reissued an overweight rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Walmart presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $164.34.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart Trading Up 0.8 %

Walmart stock opened at $150.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $406.51 billion, a PE ratio of 35.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.48. Walmart has a one year low of $117.27 and a one year high of $160.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $142.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.26.

Walmart Announces Dividend

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $164.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.67 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 1.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Walmart will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Walmart’s payout ratio is 53.27%.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.03, for a total value of $625,756.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 243,548 shares in the company, valued at $34,834,670.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.03, for a total transaction of $625,756.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 243,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,834,670.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.57, for a total value of $1,393,777.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,432,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,666,178.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,053,710 shares of company stock valued at $2,982,527,217. Insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Walmart

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 105.3% in the fourth quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 112.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.