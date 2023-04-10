Wanchain Price Tops $0.27 (WAN)

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 10th. In the last week, Wanchain has traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Wanchain coin can now be bought for $0.27 or 0.00000944 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Wanchain has a market capitalization of $52.46 million and approximately $775,801.20 worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.47 or 0.00061752 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.97 or 0.00038752 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000230 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00006995 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000756 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00017611 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003151 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001195 BTC.

Wanchain Profile

Wanchain (CRYPTO:WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 196,377,319 coins. The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Wanchain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China.The native token of the platform, WAN, is used in payments and on-chain governance.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wanchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

