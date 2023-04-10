Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) Receives $313.67 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $322.17.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on WSO shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Watsco from $323.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Watsco from $335.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Watsco from $218.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Stephens increased their target price on Watsco from $300.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Watsco in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company.

Watsco Stock Performance

Shares of WSO opened at $301.84 on Monday. Watsco has a 12 month low of $220.68 and a 12 month high of $343.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $304.46 and its 200-day moving average is $278.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $11.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59 and a beta of 0.91.

Watsco Dividend Announcement

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The construction company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Watsco had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 25.17%. Watsco’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Watsco will post 13.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of $2.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 14th. This represents a $9.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.60%.

Institutional Trading of Watsco

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WSO. Utah Retirement Systems grew its stake in shares of Watsco by 0.7% in the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 5,853 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Watsco by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Watsco by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,654 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ increased its holdings in shares of Watsco by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 2,025 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Watsco by 0.6% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,013 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

About Watsco

Watsco, Inc engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. Its products include residential central air conditioners, gas, electric & oil furnaces, commercial air conditioning and heating equipment, and other specialized equipment and parts, including replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors and other component parts and supplies, including thermostats, insulation material, refrigerants, ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tape, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies.

See Also

