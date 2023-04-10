WAXE Trading 6.2% Higher This Week (WAXE)

WAXE (WAXE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 9th. One WAXE coin can currently be bought for $72.41 or 0.00255848 BTC on major exchanges. WAXE has a total market cap of $328.55 million and $182,728.68 worth of WAXE was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, WAXE has traded 6.2% higher against the dollar.

About WAXE

WAXE’s launch date was September 30th, 2020. WAXE’s total supply is 3,700,000 coins. WAXE’s official website is on.wax.io/wax-io. WAXE’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The WAX Blockchain is a platform to create, buy, sell, and trade NFTs to anyone, anywhere. WAX offers a suite of tools that allows anyone to trade NFTs instantly including a WAX Cloud Wallet where accounts can be created in just two clicks & more.”

