WD Rutherford LLC Cuts Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

WD Rutherford LLC lessened its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,980 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. Stryker comprises approximately 1.7% of WD Rutherford LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. WD Rutherford LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $2,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. Cottage Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 20,232.4% in the fourth quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 2,283,735 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 2,272,503 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its holdings in Stryker by 87,902.2% in the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,077,732 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $555,482,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075,371 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Stryker during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $241,841,000. CCLA Investment Management purchased a new stake in Stryker during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $93,811,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Stryker by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,795,845 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,034,850,000 after purchasing an additional 422,828 shares in the last quarter. 77.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Stryker news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 4,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.79, for a total transaction of $1,135,387.82. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $807,473.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Viju Menon sold 2,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.31, for a total transaction of $571,173.91. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,804,593.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 4,058 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.79, for a total transaction of $1,135,387.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $807,473.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 353,874 shares of company stock worth $96,911,643 over the last 90 days. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Stryker Price Performance

Shares of SYK traded down $1.67 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $286.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 283,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,318,841. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.63, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.94. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $188.84 and a fifty-two week high of $290.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $271.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $245.49.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.16. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 12.78%. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 10.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on SYK. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Stryker from $284.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $240.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Stryker in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $275.90.

About Stryker

Stryker Corp. is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision of innovative products and services that help improve patient and healthcare outcomes. It operates under the MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine segments. The MedSurg and Neurotechnology segment includes surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment, intensive care disposable products, clinical communication, workflow solutions, products for the treatment of acute ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke, traditional brain, and open skull based surgical procedures, orthobiologic, and biosurgery.

