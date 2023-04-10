WD Rutherford LLC Cuts Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

WD Rutherford LLC reduced its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,030 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. WD Rutherford LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 727.3% during the third quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 91 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 109.3% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 90 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 69.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 101,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total transaction of $652,812.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,980,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,184,955.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 4,105,275 shares of company stock valued at $26,412,477 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Up 0.2 %

The Goldman Sachs Group stock traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $323.15. 452,643 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,899,931. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $277.84 and a 12-month high of $389.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $344.29 and a 200 day moving average of $345.35. The firm has a market cap of $107.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 17th. The investment management company reported $3.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.25 by ($1.93). The company had revenue of $10.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.91 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $10.81 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 32.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $485.00 to $443.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $463.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $470.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $370.00 to $339.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $393.54.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Global Banking and Markets, Asset and Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions. The Global Banking and Markets segment includes investment banking, equity and debt underwriting, Fixed Income, Currency, and Commodities (FICC) intermediation and financing activities, relationship lending and acquisition financing, and investing activities.

