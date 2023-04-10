WD Rutherford LLC Decreases Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

WD Rutherford LLC reduced its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 35.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,530 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 829 shares during the period. WD Rutherford LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PFG Advisors boosted its stake in Medtronic by 12.4% in the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 15,270 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Medtronic by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,113 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 1,896 shares during the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Medtronic by 36.1% during the third quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,840 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Medtronic in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,185,000. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 87.8% in the third quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,046 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $973,000 after acquiring an additional 5,631 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Medtronic Price Performance

MDT stock traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $79.44. 1,190,324 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,170,958. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $81.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market cap of $105.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.41, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.71. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $75.76 and a fifty-two week high of $114.31.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 13.20%. The business’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. Research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.47%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MDT has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $102.00 to $89.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. UBS Group lowered Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $127.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Medtronic from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Medtronic from $80.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.11.

About Medtronic

(Get Rating)

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.