WD Rutherford LLC Decreases Position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

WD Rutherford LLC lowered its position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,210 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 265 shares during the quarter. WD Rutherford LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DGX. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Quest Diagnostics by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 280 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,689 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $821,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,528 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC increased its position in Quest Diagnostics by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 0.9% in the third quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 9,740 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Stock Down 0.1 %

DGX stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $142.74. The stock had a trading volume of 253,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,163,016. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 0.95. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 1-year low of $120.40 and a 1-year high of $158.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $140.90 and a 200 day moving average of $142.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 18.84%. The business’s revenue was down 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quest Diagnostics announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical research company to buy up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Quest Diagnostics Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This is a boost from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Quest Diagnostics

In related news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 1,415 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total transaction of $200,109.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,577,604.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on DGX shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Friday, March 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Quest Diagnostics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.45.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

