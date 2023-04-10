WD Rutherford LLC Decreases Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

WD Rutherford LLC decreased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,828 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 810 shares during the period. WD Rutherford LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 70.8% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 142.4% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NEE traded down $1.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $77.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,729,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,968,123. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.22 and a 12-month high of $91.35. The company has a market cap of $157.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.08.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 19.79%. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 89.47%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on NEE shares. Bank of America lowered NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $97.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on NextEra Energy from $101.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Erste Group Bank upgraded NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.58.

Insider Activity at NextEra Energy

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $74.86 per share, with a total value of $74,860.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 41,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,089,996.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Terrell Kirk Crews II purchased 2,672 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $74.87 per share, for a total transaction of $200,052.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,483,437.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $74.86 per share, for a total transaction of $74,860.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 41,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,089,996.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 18,872 shares of company stock valued at $1,417,721. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc engages in the provision of renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: FPL and NEER. The FPL segment involves the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

