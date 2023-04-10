WD Rutherford LLC Has $3.02 Million Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

WD Rutherford LLC lessened its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,480 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. T-Mobile US comprises approximately 2.4% of WD Rutherford LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. WD Rutherford LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $3,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in T-Mobile US by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,808,589 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,548,648,000 after purchasing an additional 978,130 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,087,625 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,231,837,000 after buying an additional 405,082 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,381,357 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,738,186,000 after acquiring an additional 534,654 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in T-Mobile US by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 8,825,756 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,184,850,000 after acquiring an additional 773,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,725,113 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $902,309,000 after acquiring an additional 47,956 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.86% of the company’s stock.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other T-Mobile US news, CFO Peter Osvaldik sold 20,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $3,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 80,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,071,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Peter Osvaldik sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $3,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,071,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Neville R. Ray sold 3,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $464,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 297,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,631,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 117,478 shares of company stock valued at $16,940,140. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

T-Mobile US Trading Down 0.2 %

Several analysts have recently commented on TMUS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen lowered their target price on T-Mobile US from $201.00 to $199.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Moffett Nathanson restated a “market perform” rating and set a $174.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $197.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on T-Mobile US from $165.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.68.

Shares of TMUS traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $149.29. The stock had a trading volume of 1,339,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,333,669. The company has a market cap of $182.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.56. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52 week low of $120.90 and a 52 week high of $154.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $144.75 and a 200 day moving average of $143.95.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.08. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 3.26%. The company had revenue of $20.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About T-Mobile US

(Get Rating)

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.