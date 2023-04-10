WD Rutherford LLC Sells 325 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

WD Rutherford LLC lessened its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 325 shares during the period. WD Rutherford LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 141 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

S&P Global Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of SPGI traded down $6.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $334.52. 465,321 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,401,082. The business has a 50 day moving average of $348.60 and a 200 day moving average of $339.85. The company has a market capitalization of $109.71 billion, a PE ratio of 32.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $279.32 and a 1-year high of $412.43.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.07. S&P Global had a net margin of 29.05% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SPGI. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $434.00 price target on shares of S&P Global in a report on Monday, March 6th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on S&P Global from $403.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on S&P Global from $393.00 to $401.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $385.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, S&P Global currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $394.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.52, for a total transaction of $2,703,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,977,384.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Saugata Saha sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.47, for a total value of $277,102.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,232,921.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.52, for a total transaction of $2,703,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 160,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,977,384.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,749 shares of company stock valued at $4,266,185 over the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

S&P Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions. The Market Intelligence segment provides multi-asset-class data and analytics integrated with purpose-built workflow solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.