Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) PT Lowered to $40.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $54.00 to $40.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on WBS. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Webster Financial from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Webster Financial in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Webster Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $56.20.

WBS opened at $37.12 on Thursday. Webster Financial has a fifty-two week low of $36.03 and a fifty-two week high of $56.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.25 and its 200 day moving average is $48.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Webster Financial ( NYSE:WBS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $704.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $708.52 million. Webster Financial had a net margin of 23.64% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The company’s revenue was up 122.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Webster Financial will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.07%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 1.1% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 223,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Webster Financial by 6.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,743,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $284,237,000 after purchasing an additional 383,804 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Webster Financial by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 2,316 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Webster Financial by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 1,701 shares during the period. Finally, Salzhauer Michael grew its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 16.4% in the third quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 63,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,887,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

Webster Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Retail Banking. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial banking and private banking.

