Wedbush Cuts Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) Price Target to $52.00

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Wedbush to $52.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Briefing.com reports. Wedbush currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Monster Beverage from $57.50 to $56.50 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial increased their target price on Monster Beverage from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on Monster Beverage from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $55.97.

Monster Beverage Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Monster Beverage stock opened at $52.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.08. Monster Beverage has a 12 month low of $40.09 and a 12 month high of $54.52.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 18.88%. Monster Beverage’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Monster Beverage will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Monster Beverage news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 2,502 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $125,024.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 48,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,410,252.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Monster Beverage in the third quarter worth $29,000. 75.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full-service beverage distributors.

