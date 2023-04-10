Wedbush Cuts Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) Price Target to $52.00

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Wedbush to $52.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Briefing.com reports. Wedbush currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Monster Beverage from $57.50 to $56.50 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial increased their target price on Monster Beverage from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on Monster Beverage from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $55.97.
Monster Beverage Trading Down 0.5 %
Shares of Monster Beverage stock opened at $52.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.08. Monster Beverage has a 12 month low of $40.09 and a 12 month high of $54.52.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Monster Beverage news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 2,502 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $125,024.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 48,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,410,252.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Monster Beverage in the third quarter worth $29,000. 75.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Monster Beverage
Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full-service beverage distributors.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Monster Beverage (MNST)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/3 – 4/7
- Costco Sales Disappoint, Markets Are Missing This Upside Driver
- First Republic Bank Is A Speculative Play, Here’s Why
- The WD-40 Company Bottoms With Reversal In Sight
- 3 Low-Cost Stock ETFs That Are Crushing It This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.