Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Conagra Brands (CAG)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Conagra Brands (NYSE: CAG) in the last few weeks:

4/6/2023 – Conagra Brands had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $48.00 to $46.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/6/2023 – Conagra Brands had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $43.00 to $44.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/6/2023 – Conagra Brands had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $35.00 to $38.00.

4/6/2023 – Conagra Brands had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $40.00 to $42.00.

3/31/2023 – Conagra Brands had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $36.00 to $38.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/31/2023 – Conagra Brands had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $45.00 to $43.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/20/2023 – Conagra Brands was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $35.00 price target on the stock.

3/16/2023 – Conagra Brands is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/6/2023 – Conagra Brands had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. to $40.00.

2/22/2023 – Conagra Brands had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $44.00 to $40.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE CAG traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $37.65. The company had a trading volume of 1,593,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,535,377. The stock has a market cap of $17.96 billion, a PE ratio of 22.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.56. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $31.01 and a one year high of $41.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 5th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 15.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Conagra Brands news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.66, for a total transaction of $1,739,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 104,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,053,848.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 70,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new stake in Conagra Brands in the first quarter worth $276,000. Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in Conagra Brands by 5.6% in the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 13,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its position in Conagra Brands by 278.1% during the first quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 28,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after buying an additional 20,687 shares during the period. Finally, Keel Point LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. 81.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks, Refrigerated and Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

