West Bancorporation Inc. Has $1.81 Million Position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

West Bancorporation Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,061 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 846 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF comprises about 1.3% of West Bancorporation Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. West Bancorporation Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $1,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IWN. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 151.0% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWN stock traded up $0.68 on Monday, hitting $134.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 586,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,398,511. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $128.24 and a fifty-two week high of $163.13. The company has a market capitalization of $11.21 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $143.94 and its 200-day moving average is $142.25.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

