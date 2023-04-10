West Bancorporation Inc. Has $437,000 Stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV)

West Bancorporation Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV – Get Rating) by 45.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,612 shares during the quarter. West Bancorporation Inc.’s holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF were worth $437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IDV. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,726,000. Comerica Bank raised its position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 153,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,438,000 after buying an additional 4,305 shares during the last quarter. First Merchants Corp lifted its stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 19,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates bought a new position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $3,661,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 29,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 3,834 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IDV stock traded up $0.12 on Monday, hitting $27.68. The stock had a trading volume of 741,071 shares. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.92 and a 200 day moving average of $26.63. iShares International Select Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $30.57 and a 12-month high of $35.93. The stock has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 0.88.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones International Select Dividend Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones EPAC Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

