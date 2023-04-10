West Bancorporation Inc. Sells 410 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

West Bancorporation Inc. decreased its holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 21.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 410 shares during the quarter. West Bancorporation Inc.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DEO. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Diageo by 6.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 47,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,647,000 after acquiring an additional 3,034 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 27.8% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in Diageo by 19.2% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC increased its holdings in Diageo by 34.3% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Diageo by 33.5% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 6,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DEO shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Diageo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. UBS Group lowered shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,160 ($39.24) to GBX 2,750 ($34.15) in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Barclays cut their price target on Diageo from GBX 5,100 ($63.34) to GBX 4,890 ($60.73) in a research note on Thursday. Finally, HSBC lowered their price objective on Diageo from GBX 4,800 ($59.61) to GBX 4,500 ($55.89) in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4,060.00.

NYSE:DEO traded down $1.50 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $183.86. The company had a trading volume of 60,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,971. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Diageo plc has a 1-year low of $160.09 and a 1-year high of $210.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $175.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $176.02.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a $1.5187 dividend. This is a boost from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a yield of 2.06%.

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

