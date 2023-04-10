West Bancorporation Inc. Sells 59 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

West Bancorporation Inc. cut its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 941 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 59 shares during the period. West Bancorporation Inc.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 6,576 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 3,300 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 722.4% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,469 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Performance

Shares of PXD traded up $10.85 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $219.01. The stock had a trading volume of 4,427,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,595,585. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $207.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $227.89. Pioneer Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $177.26 and a fifty-two week high of $288.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.26, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.83 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 33.15% and a net margin of 32.29%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th were issued a $5.58 dividend. This represents a $22.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $293.00 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Citigroup raised Pioneer Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $193.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Barclays lowered their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $300.00 to $241.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $283.00 to $241.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.26.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997, and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

