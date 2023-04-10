West Bancorporation Inc. Sells 955 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

West Bancorporation Inc. lowered its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 955 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up 2.6% of West Bancorporation Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. West Bancorporation Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $3,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 196.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter worth $35,000.

NYSEARCA:IWM traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $174.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,876,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,360,928. The business’s 50-day moving average is $183.84 and its 200-day moving average is $180.12. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $162.50 and a one year high of $204.80.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

