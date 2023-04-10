Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF) Shares Gap Down to $57.44

Shares of Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $57.44, but opened at $56.19. Wolfspeed shares last traded at $57.38, with a volume of 493,935 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WOLF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Wolfspeed from $118.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Wolfspeed from $106.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Wolfspeed from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Citigroup lowered Wolfspeed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $95.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on Wolfspeed in a report on Monday, December 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.94.

Wolfspeed Stock Down 1.6 %

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a current ratio of 4.61. The stock has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a PE ratio of -47.08 and a beta of 1.54.

Institutional Trading of Wolfspeed

Wolfspeed ( NYSE:WOLF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $216.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.62 million. Wolfspeed had a negative net margin of 18.90% and a negative return on equity of 4.40%. As a group, analysts forecast that Wolfspeed, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ethic Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wolfspeed during the 3rd quarter worth $338,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Wolfspeed during the third quarter valued at $306,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Wolfspeed during the third quarter valued at approximately $14,666,000. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wolfspeed during the 3rd quarter worth $629,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Wolfspeed by 60.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 31,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,206,000 after purchasing an additional 11,691 shares during the last quarter.

About Wolfspeed

Wolfspeed, Inc is an innovator of Wolfspeed power and radio frequency (RF) semiconductors. Its Wolfspeed product families include silicon carbide materials, power-switching devices and RF devices targeted for applications such as electric vehicles, fast charging inverters, power supplies, telecom and military and aerospace.

Featured Stories

