Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Shares Sold by Peak Asset Management LLC

Peak Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 360 shares during the quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in XEL. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Xcel Energy by 19.5% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 27,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after buying an additional 4,482 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 110,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,088,000 after acquiring an additional 6,409 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Xcel Energy by 1.9% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 115,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,394,000 after purchasing an additional 2,192 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in Xcel Energy by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 7,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. 77.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Xcel Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ:XEL traded down $0.99 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $70.28. The stock had a trading volume of 549,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,951,445. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $38.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.88. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.89 and a 12-month high of $77.66.

Xcel Energy Increases Dividend

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.69. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This is a boost from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.62%.

Insider Activity at Xcel Energy

In other Xcel Energy news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 737 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $47,905.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,340 shares in the company, valued at $1,907,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on XEL shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Xcel Energy from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.30.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity primarily in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas, and New Mexico.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.