Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) Trading Up 6%

Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Rating) shot up 6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $14.46 and last traded at $14.41. 129,159 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 795,047 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.60.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Xometry from $57.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Xometry from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $45.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Xometry from $48.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Xometry from $55.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Xometry from $45.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

Xometry Trading Up 6.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 6.11 and a quick ratio of 6.09. The company has a market cap of $653.06 million, a PE ratio of -8.88 and a beta of -0.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.08 and its 200 day moving average is $36.74.

Insider Buying and Selling

Xometry ( NASDAQ:XMTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $98.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.32 million. Xometry had a negative return on equity of 17.59% and a negative net margin of 19.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.40) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Xometry, Inc. will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO James M. Rallo sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.22, for a total transaction of $342,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $649,358.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Randolph Altschuler sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.15, for a total value of $703,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,008,207.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO James M. Rallo sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.22, for a total transaction of $342,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $649,358.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,360 shares of company stock valued at $1,050,164 over the last three months. 30.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Xometry by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Xometry by 22.5% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Xometry in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Xometry by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 7,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its stake in shares of Xometry by 82.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

About Xometry

Xometry, Inc operates a marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides CNC machining, milling, and turning services; sheet, laser, waterjet, and plasma cutting services; and sheet metal forming services. The company also offers 3D printing services, such as carbon digital light synthesis, fused deposition modeling, HP multi jet fusion, PolyJet, selective laser sintering, stereolithography, metal 3D printing service, direct metal laser sintering, and metal binder jetting; and injection molding services, including plastic injection, over, insert, and prototype molding, as well as bridge and production tooling.

