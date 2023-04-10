Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Shares Bought by Parnassus Investments LLC

Parnassus Investments LLC grew its position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,699,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 150,102 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC owned about 0.94% of Xylem worth $187,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Xylem by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,814,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,818,395,000 after acquiring an additional 209,454 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Xylem by 1.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,680,184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,631,902,000 after purchasing an additional 262,913 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Xylem by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,828,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $326,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335,241 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Xylem by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,148,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $348,102,000 after buying an additional 183,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Xylem by 399.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,951,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $251,632,000 after buying an additional 2,360,214 shares during the last quarter. 83.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xylem stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $100.63. 98,588 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,684,605. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $18.18 billion, a PE ratio of 51.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.99. Xylem Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.08 and a 12-month high of $118.58.

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. This is an increase from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Xylem’s payout ratio is currently 67.35%.

In other news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 56,298 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.19, for a total transaction of $5,527,900.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,235,909.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Xylem news, SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 15,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.43, for a total transaction of $1,601,055.06. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,219,822.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick Decker sold 56,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.19, for a total transaction of $5,527,900.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 287,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,235,909.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

XYL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Raymond James lowered shares of Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Xylem in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Xylem from $123.00 to $121.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Xylem from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.80.

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through the following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

