Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) Shares Gap Down to $1.44

Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1.44, but opened at $1.40. Yatsen shares last traded at $1.40, with a volume of 229,028 shares changing hands.

Yatsen Stock Down 3.5 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.44 and a 200 day moving average of $1.34.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Yatsen during the third quarter worth $44,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of Yatsen by 204.3% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 80,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 54,176 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yatsen in the second quarter worth $58,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Yatsen by 151.3% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 40,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 24,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Yatsen during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.99% of the company’s stock.

About Yatsen

Yatsen Holding Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of beauty products under the Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, Pink Bear, Abby's Choice, GalÃnic, DR.WU, Eve Lom, and EANTiM brands in the People's Republic of China. It offers color cosmetics, eye makeup, lip makeup, face makeup, skincare, and nail products; and makeup tools and accessories, including brush sets, cotton cosmetic pads, mirrors, and makeup sponges.

Further Reading

