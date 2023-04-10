YES WORLD Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $14.08 Million (YES)

YES WORLD (YES) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 10th. One YES WORLD token can now be purchased for $0.0166 or 0.00000057 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, YES WORLD has traded down 4.4% against the US dollar. YES WORLD has a total market cap of $14.08 million and $2.01 million worth of YES WORLD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

YES WORLD Token Profile

YES WORLD’s launch date was April 11th, 2022. YES WORLD’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 847,607,839 tokens. YES WORLD’s official message board is medium.com/@yesworld24. YES WORLD’s official Twitter account is @yesworld24 and its Facebook page is accessible here. YES WORLD’s official website is yesworld.io. The Reddit community for YES WORLD is https://reddit.com/r/yesworld24.

Buying and Selling YES WORLD

According to CryptoCompare, “YesWorld aims to use green technology to reduce carbon footprints. It is leveraging a unique technology to develop energy-saving products. YesWorld is striving to bring this revolutionary heat reduction technology.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YES WORLD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade YES WORLD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy YES WORLD using one of the exchanges listed above.

