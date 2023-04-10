Zcash (ZEC) Price Tops $38.99 on Exchanges

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 10th. Zcash has a total market cap of $636.70 million and $33.58 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zcash coin can now be bought for about $38.99 or 0.00133692 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Zcash has traded up 8.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.89 or 0.00054476 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.63 or 0.00036453 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001363 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000935 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001263 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000228 BTC.

About Zcash

ZEC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 16,328,269 coins. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @electriccoinco and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Zcash is forum.z.cash. Zcash’s official website is z.cash. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Zcash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCash (ZEC) is a digital currency and decentralized open-source cryptocurrency, launched in 2016. It provides users with enhanced privacy and selective transparency of transactions. ZCash is based on the zero-knowledge proof protocol known as zk-SNARKs. This protocol allows the network to maintain a secure ledger of balances without disclosing the parties or amounts involved. Transactions can be audited, verified and tracked without revealing the sender, receiver or transaction amount. ZEC is an inflationary currency, with a maximum supply of 21 million coins. It is accepted by a growing number of merchants, exchanges and other services.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zcash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

