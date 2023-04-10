Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) Shares Bought by Horrell Capital Management Inc.

Horrell Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) by 56.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 760,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 275,000 shares during the period. Zuora comprises 1.6% of Horrell Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Horrell Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Zuora were worth $4,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ZUO. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in Zuora in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Zuora by 56.9% during the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Zuora by 164.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 5,360 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zuora during the 3rd quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, American Trust purchased a new position in Zuora in the 3rd quarter valued at about $81,000. 69.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZUO traded down $0.11 on Monday, hitting $9.02. The company had a trading volume of 128,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,146,137. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.73. Zuora, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.45 and a 1 year high of $14.57.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Zuora from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Zuora to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Zuora in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Zuora in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Zuora has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.25.

In other Zuora news, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.64, for a total transaction of $120,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,352 shares in the company, valued at $61,233.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Zuora news, CFO Todd Mcelhatton sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.47, for a total value of $48,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 112,222 shares in the company, valued at $726,076.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.64, for a total value of $120,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,352 shares in the company, valued at $61,233.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 102,140 shares of company stock worth $854,567. 9.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zuora, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based subscription management platform. Its products include Zuora Billing, Zuora Revenue, Zuora CPQ, Zuora Collect AI, and Zuora Analytics. It offers solutions to software, healthcare, education, B2C, and communications industries. The company was founded in 2007 by K.V.

