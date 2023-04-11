103,654 Shares in Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS) Acquired by Segantii Capital Management Ltd

Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 103,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,495,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new position in Woodside Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Woodside Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Woodside Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new stake in Woodside Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Woodside Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.26% of the company’s stock.

Woodside Energy Group Stock Up 1.4 %

WDS stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.06. 220,094 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 688,975. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Woodside Energy Group Ltd has a 1-year low of $19.11 and a 1-year high of $26.93.

Woodside Energy Group Increases Dividend

Woodside Energy Group Profile

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were paid a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. This is a boost from Woodside Energy Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.05. This represents a dividend yield of 8.4%.

Woodside Energy Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and production of hydrocarbon and oil and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: North West Shelf, Pluto, Australia Oil, Wheatstone, Development, and Others. The North West Shelf segment produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline natural gas, condensate, liquefied petroleum gas and crude oil from the North West Shelf ventures.

