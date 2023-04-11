18,922 Shares in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Acquired by Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 18,922 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,451,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EOG. HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 233 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in EOG Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at EOG Resources

In other EOG Resources news, Director Michael T. Kerr acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $130.49 per share, for a total transaction of $2,609,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 170,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,183,300. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EOG Resources Stock Up 0.5 %

EOG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $167.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $160.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $146.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $152.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $150.95.

NYSE:EOG traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $120.93. 212,794 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,845,930. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.22. EOG Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.16 and a fifty-two week high of $150.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $71.07 billion, a PE ratio of 9.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.53.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.31 by ($0.01). EOG Resources had a return on equity of 34.95% and a net margin of 30.19%. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.09 earnings per share. EOG Resources’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.98%.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Stories

