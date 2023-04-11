1st Capital Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FISB) Shares Down 4.3%

1st Capital Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FISB – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 4.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.75 and last traded at $8.86. 4,950 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 10,532 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.26.

1st Capital Bancorp Trading Down 4.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of $48.82 million, a PE ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.61.

1st Capital Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FISB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.10 million for the quarter.

1st Capital Bancorp Company Profile

1st Capital Bancorp operates as a bank holding company. It primarily target markets are commercial enterprises, professionals, real estate investors, family business entities, and residents along the Central Coast region of California. The firm provides a wide range of credit products, including loans under various government programs such as those provided through the U.S.

