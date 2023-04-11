2,130 Shares in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Purchased by Threadgill Financial LLC

Threadgill Financial LLC acquired a new position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,130 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IQV. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of IQVIA by 754.2% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 17,042 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,087,000 after purchasing an additional 15,047 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 51,357 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,523,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,105,000. Veriti Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 7,882 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 12,955 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after acquiring an additional 2,266 shares during the last quarter. 86.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IQV stock traded up $3.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $200.15. The stock had a trading volume of 82,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 956,320. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $209.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $206.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $165.75 and a one year high of $249.11. The firm has a market cap of $37.26 billion, a PE ratio of 34.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.40.

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 31.88% and a net margin of 7.57%. IQVIA’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.42 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $230,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,922,190. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other IQVIA news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 4,446 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.61, for a total value of $1,003,062.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $445,128.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,000 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $230,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,922,190. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on shares of IQVIA in a report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on IQVIA in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on IQVIA from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on IQVIA from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $256.50.

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology and Analytics Solutions, Research and Development Solutions, and Contract Sales and Medical Solutions. The Technology and Analytics Solutions segment supplies mission critical information, technology solutions, and real-world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

