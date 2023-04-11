21,380 Shares in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ) Bought by Essex LLC

Essex LLC purchased a new position in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 21,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,003,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $2,879,000. PFG Advisors bought a new position in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $319,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 9.5% in the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 21,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894 shares in the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 192,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,028,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $228,000.
Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %
Shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.58. The stock had a trading volume of 4,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,313. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.95. Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.70 and a fifty-two week high of $48.34.
About Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF
The Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (SCHJ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of USD-denominated investment-grade corporate bonds with short-term maturities of 1-5 years. SCHJ was launched on Oct 10, 2019 and is managed by Charles Schwab.
