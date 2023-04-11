26,219 Shares in Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) Purchased by QCM Cayman Ltd.

QCM Cayman Ltd. acquired a new position in Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 26,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000. Tilray accounts for approximately 1.1% of QCM Cayman Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Activest Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Tilray by 5,982.4% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 9,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 9,153 shares in the last quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. acquired a new position in Tilray during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sutton Place Investors LLC bought a new stake in Tilray during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Tilray by 188.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 5,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Tilray during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.59% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TLRY traded down $0.17 on Tuesday, reaching $2.57. 9,336,376 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,078,999. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Tilray Inc has a 52 week low of $2.28 and a 52 week high of $6.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 2.67.

Tilray ( NASDAQ:TLRY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 10th. The company reported ($1.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($1.84). The business had revenue of $145.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.13 million. Tilray had a negative return on equity of 5.10% and a negative net margin of 89.96%. The company’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tilray Inc will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TLRY. Atb Cap Markets reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Tilray in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Alliance Global Partners cut their target price on shares of Tilray from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tilray currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.72.

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

