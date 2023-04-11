28,443 Shares in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Acquired by SWS Partners

SWS Partners acquired a new position in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMHGet Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 28,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $857,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the 1st quarter worth approximately $236,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 5.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 255,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,631,000 after acquiring an additional 13,647 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 5.1% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 15,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,597,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $184,037,000 after purchasing an additional 134,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 244,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,809,000 after purchasing an additional 34,401 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AMH shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, American Homes 4 Rent currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.75.

American Homes 4 Rent Price Performance

Shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock opened at $31.85 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. American Homes 4 Rent has a 52 week low of $28.78 and a 52 week high of $43.89. The company has a market cap of $11.52 billion, a PE ratio of 44.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.84 and a 200 day moving average of $31.85.

American Homes 4 Rent Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This is an increase from American Homes 4 Rent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is presently 123.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, CFO Christopher Lau sold 13,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.22, for a total transaction of $401,351.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 82,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,505,117.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Douglas N. Benham purchased 1,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.60 per share, with a total value of $28,437.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 24,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $613,794.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher Lau sold 13,281 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.22, for a total transaction of $401,351.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 82,896 shares in the company, valued at $2,505,117.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.03% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent Profile

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating of single-family homes as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

