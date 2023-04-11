297 Shares in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Purchased by Echo45 Advisors LLC

Echo45 Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 297 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 56.5% during the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 36 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 3,081 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,167,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.4% in the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.8% in the third quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,695 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 3.5% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 440 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $892.00 to $921.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Barclays started coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $815.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $800.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $859.60.

O’Reilly Automotive Price Performance

Shares of ORLY stock traded up $4.55 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $874.30. The company had a trading volume of 85,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 449,209. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $832.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $812.49. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $562.90 and a one year high of $878.24. The company has a market capitalization of $54.06 billion, a PE ratio of 25.97, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.88.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The specialty retailer reported $8.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.71 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.08% and a negative return on equity of 234.76%. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.64 EPS. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 36.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at O’Reilly Automotive

In related news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $834.31, for a total value of $417,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 768 shares in the company, valued at $640,750.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

(Get Rating)

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.