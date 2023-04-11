34,614 Shares in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Bought by Threadgill Financial LLC

Threadgill Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 34,614 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $637,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its holdings in AT&T by 46.3% during the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of AT&T by 55.1% during the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,042,311 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,329,000 after purchasing an additional 725,364 shares in the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp grew its position in shares of AT&T by 1.0% during the third quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 77,837 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of AT&T by 8.5% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 647,685 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,935,000 after purchasing an additional 50,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Solitude Financial Services grew its position in shares of AT&T by 22.7% during the third quarter. Solitude Financial Services now owns 52,360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 9,675 shares in the last quarter. 51.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on T shares. Morgan Stanley lowered AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AT&T in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered AT&T from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Cowen lifted their price target on AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

AT&T Price Performance

NYSE:T traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $19.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,646,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,781,799. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.46 and a 12 month high of $21.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.45.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $31.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.50 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 6.60% and a positive return on equity of 14.18%. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently -93.28%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

