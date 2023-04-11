37,227 Shares in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) Purchased by Jessup Wealth Management Inc

Jessup Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 37,227 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,628,000. PVH makes up about 1.7% of Jessup Wealth Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PVH. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of PVH by 38.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,767,398 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $258,379,000 after buying an additional 1,616,002 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of PVH by 12,029.0% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 663,699 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $29,734,000 after buying an additional 658,227 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of PVH by 7,668.4% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 427,340 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $19,145,000 after buying an additional 421,839 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of PVH by 57.9% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,029,426 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $47,725,000 after buying an additional 377,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PVH during the third quarter valued at about $14,439,000. 93.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Mark D. Fischer sold 1,732 shares of PVH stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $140,292.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,629,908. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of PVH from $51.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of PVH from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of PVH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of PVH from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of PVH from $85.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PVH has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.11.

Shares of NYSE PVH traded up $1.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $88.12. 162,167 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,044,443. The firm has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.35, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.10. PVH Corp. has a twelve month low of $43.49 and a twelve month high of $94.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The textile maker reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. PVH had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.84 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that PVH Corp. will post 10.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th were paid a $0.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. PVH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.07%.

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

