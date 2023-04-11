49,239 Shares in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) Acquired by Shilanski & Associates Inc.

Shilanski & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 49,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,594,000.
Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in National Health Investors by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in National Health Investors by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in National Health Investors by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in National Health Investors by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after acquiring an additional 7,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in National Health Investors during the 1st quarter valued at $1,752,000. Institutional investors own 62.44% of the company’s stock.
Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on National Health Investors from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on National Health Investors in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.25.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 244.90%.
National Health Investors, Inc engages in the sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage, and mezzanine financing of senior housing and medical investments. It operates through the Real Estate Investments and Senior Housing Operating Portfolio (SHOP) segments. The Real Estate Investments segment includes real estate investments and lease, mortgage, and other notes receivables in independent living facilities.
