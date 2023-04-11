58,763 Shares in 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) Acquired by Segantii Capital Management Ltd

Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 58,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,186,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of 360 DigiTech by 5.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of 360 DigiTech by 147.9% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in shares of 360 DigiTech by 6.5% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 15,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of 360 DigiTech by 1.5% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 67,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after buying an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of 360 DigiTech by 21.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 1,387 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QFIN traded up $0.57 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.62. The company had a trading volume of 242,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,137,037. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.04 and its 200 day moving average is $17.78. 360 DigiTech, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.47 and a 52 week high of $25.49. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.39.

360 DigiTech ( NASDAQ:QFIN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $566.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $636.77 million. 360 DigiTech had a net margin of 24.37% and a return on equity of 23.09%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 10th. 360 DigiTech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.13%.

360 DigiTech, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital consumer finance platforms. It provides tailored online consumer finance products to prime, underserved borrowers funded primarily by its funding partners. The company proprietary technology platform supports full transaction lifecycle from credit application through settlement.

