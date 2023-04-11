7,237 Shares in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Acquired by Twele Capital Management Inc.

Twele Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 7,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SWS Partners boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. SWS Partners now owns 17,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Hendershot Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 13,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 7,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

SCHM stock traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.35. The company had a trading volume of 94,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,995. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $59.74 and a 1 year high of $76.95. The company has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.14.

About Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

