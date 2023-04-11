7Pixels (7PXS) Trading 13.2% Higher Over Last Week

7Pixels (7PXS) traded 9.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 10th. During the last week, 7Pixels has traded 13.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One 7Pixels token can currently be bought for $2.91 or 0.00009751 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. 7Pixels has a total market cap of $47.18 million and approximately $23,987.19 worth of 7Pixels was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About 7Pixels

7Pixels launched on June 6th, 2022. 7Pixels’ total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,200,000 tokens. The official website for 7Pixels is 7pixels.io. 7Pixels’ official Twitter account is @7pixels_nft and its Facebook page is accessible here. 7Pixels’ official message board is medium.com/@7pixelsofficial.

7Pixels Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “7Pixels (7PXS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. 7Pixels has a current supply of 300,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of 7Pixels is 2.66335376 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $22,183.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://7pixels.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 7Pixels directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 7Pixels should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 7Pixels using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

