80,938 Shares in Franklin Senior Loan ETF (BATS:FLBL) Bought by Seed Wealth Management Inc.

Seed Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Franklin Senior Loan ETF (BATS:FLBL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 80,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,864,000. Franklin Senior Loan ETF comprises 2.1% of Seed Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLBL. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Franklin Senior Loan ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Franklin Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $208,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin Senior Loan ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $317,000. Finally, Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Franklin Senior Loan ETF by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares during the period.

Franklin Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

FLBL traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.80. 43,378 shares of the company were exchanged. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.71 and a 200 day moving average of $23.43.

Franklin Senior Loan ETF Company Profile

The Franklin Senior Loan ETF (FLBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SP\u002FLSTA US Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund is an actively managed fund investing in USD-denominated senior loans. FLBL was launched on May 30, 2018 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

