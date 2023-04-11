92,000 Shares in Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) Purchased by Segantii Capital Management Ltd

Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 92,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,006,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd owned about 0.18% of Denbury as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Denbury by 553.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,832,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,969,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551,925 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in Denbury by 262.7% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 853,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,623,000 after purchasing an additional 618,200 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Denbury in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,202,000. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Denbury during the 3rd quarter worth $47,611,000. Finally, Keyframe Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Denbury during the third quarter worth $43,195,000.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Denbury in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Denbury from $156.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. TheStreet raised Denbury from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Denbury in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.29.

Shares of DEN stock traded up $1.09 on Tuesday, hitting $95.05. 380,746 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 605,297. Denbury Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.59 and a 12 month high of $104.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $84.20 and a 200 day moving average of $87.39. The stock has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 2.69.

Denbury (NYSE:DEN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $381.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.50 million. Denbury had a return on equity of 27.32% and a net margin of 28.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Denbury Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Nicole H. Jennings sold 618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.85, for a total transaction of $48,729.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 60,443 shares in the company, valued at $4,765,930.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

