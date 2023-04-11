940,725 Shares in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Purchased by Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 940,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $33,979,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned about 1.04% of National Storage Affiliates Trust as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 5.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 0.9% in the third quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,149,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 0.7% in the first quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 41,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,589,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 13,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $862,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 24,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

Get National Storage Affiliates Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $56.50 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.89.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE NSA traded up $0.17 on Tuesday, hitting $43.13. 53,912 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 758,032. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.96, a P/E/G ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 0.72. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 52-week low of $34.90 and a 52-week high of $67.44.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $208.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.82 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 4.64% and a net margin of 12.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 220.00%.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

National Storage Affiliates Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the ownership, operation, and acquisition of self-storage properties located within the metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The company was founded by Arlen D. Nordhagen in April 2013 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.