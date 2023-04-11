ABCMETA (META) Trading 36.6% Higher Over Last Week

ABCMETA (META) traded down 4.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. ABCMETA has a market cap of $2.55 million and approximately $2,511.14 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ABCMETA has traded 36.6% higher against the dollar. One ABCMETA token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00007324 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00023357 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.71 or 0.00028802 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00018339 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001348 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003242 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,194.66 or 0.99903525 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000120 BTC.

About ABCMETA

META is a token. It was first traded on June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11. The official website for ABCMETA is www.abcmeta.io.

ABCMETA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00002572 USD and is up 6.78 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $2,997.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ABCMETA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ABCMETA using one of the exchanges listed above.

