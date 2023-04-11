Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR) Stake Reduced by Global Assets Advisory LLC

Global Assets Advisory LLC reduced its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,851 shares during the period. Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF makes up about 0.9% of Global Assets Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Global Assets Advisory LLC’s holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF were worth $890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 10.2% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 328,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,444,000 after purchasing an additional 30,343 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 69,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,652,000 after purchasing an additional 3,613 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 7,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $447,000. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF during the third quarter valued at about $372,000.

GLTR stock traded up $1.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $93.45. 30,009 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,800. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.36. Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF has a one year low of $77.57 and a one year high of $100.21.

