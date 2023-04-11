Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Purchased by Seneca House Advisors

Seneca House Advisors boosted its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 64.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,666 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,017 shares during the period. Seneca House Advisors’ holdings in Accenture were worth $2,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Accenture by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 58,473,666 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $15,045,274,000 after acquiring an additional 816,734 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,363,742 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $11,929,391,000 after purchasing an additional 319,707 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,296,119 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,877,293,000 after purchasing an additional 354,513 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its position in Accenture by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,799,259 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,492,149,000 after purchasing an additional 29,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Accenture by 4.1% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,598,625 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,440,525,000 after buying an additional 219,573 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ACN has been the subject of several recent research reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Accenture in a research report on Monday, March 20th. StockNews.com cut Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Accenture from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price target on Accenture from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $327.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $314.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Accenture Trading Up 1.3 %

In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.08, for a total value of $1,449,420.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,509,299.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.08, for a total value of $1,449,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,444 shares in the company, valued at $9,509,299.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.53, for a total value of $155,974.68. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 42,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,060,265.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 36,475 shares of company stock valued at $10,225,149 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Accenture stock traded up $3.63 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $285.31. The stock had a trading volume of 1,245,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,380,615. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $272.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $274.40. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $242.80 and a 12 month high of $333.95. The stock has a market cap of $180.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.25.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.20. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 11.00%. The business had revenue of $15.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.54 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 11.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 12th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.25%.

About Accenture

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Recommended Stories

