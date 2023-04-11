Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Sold by FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co reduced its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,407 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. United Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 2,969 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. now owns 89,400 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC acquired a new position in Accenture during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,805,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Accenture by 0.6% during the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,292 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 104.8% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 441,451 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $148,871,000 after buying an additional 225,943 shares in the last quarter. 73.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ACN traded up $4.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $285.70. The company had a trading volume of 383,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,365,807. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $242.80 and a 12 month high of $333.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $272.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $274.40. The stock has a market cap of $180.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.94, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.25.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.20. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 11.00%. The business had revenue of $15.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 13th will be given a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 12th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 41.25%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ACN shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $289.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Accenture from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Edward Jones upgraded Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $327.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Accenture from $311.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $314.00.

In related news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.99, for a total transaction of $288,576.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,222,112.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.99, for a total transaction of $288,576.73. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,467 shares in the company, valued at $3,222,112.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Manish Sharma sold 3,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.32, for a total transaction of $966,543.36. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 6,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,752,840.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 36,475 shares of company stock valued at $10,225,149. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

