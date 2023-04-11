ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) Shares Gap Down to $15.11

Shares of ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.11, but opened at $11.28. ADTRAN shares last traded at $11.35, with a volume of 1,288,307 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADTN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen dropped their price target on ADTRAN from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of ADTRAN in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on ADTRAN in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.67.

ADTRAN Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $905.82 million, a P/E ratio of -189.17 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.60.

ADTRAN Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ADTRAN

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 6th. ADTRAN’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -600.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ADTN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ADTRAN by 42.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,571,646 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $226,571,000 after acquiring an additional 3,450,328 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS bought a new position in shares of ADTRAN in the third quarter worth $54,790,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ADTRAN by 43.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,539,783 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $147,629,000 after acquiring an additional 2,298,501 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of ADTRAN by 40.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,328,697 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $45,596,000 after buying an additional 672,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ADTRAN by 46.7% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,811,563 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $34,039,000 after buying an additional 576,456 shares in the last quarter. 85.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ADTRAN Company Profile

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc develops and provides network access solutions. It is a global provider of open, disaggregated networking and communications equipment that enable voice, data, video and internet communications across any network infrastructure. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Huntsville, AL.

