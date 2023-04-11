aelf Price Tops $0.31 on Top Exchanges (ELF)

aelf (ELF) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 11th. In the last week, aelf has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar. aelf has a market capitalization of $188.33 million and $7.20 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One aelf token can now be bought for approximately $0.31 or 0.00001036 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00009287 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003689 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00004391 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 39.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00004487 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000039 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001516 BTC.

aelf Token Profile

aelf (ELF) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 601,658,383 tokens. The official website for aelf is aelf.com. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. aelf’s official message board is medium.com/@aelfblockchain.

Buying and Selling aelf

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution that utilizes a structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ to enable effective resource isolation. It achieves high throughput through parallel processing and the AEDPoS consensus mechanism. aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, allowing direct interoperability between them. The ELF token is the aelf utility token, which is mined on the aelf mainnet explorer and was previously an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade aelf should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy aelf using one of the exchanges listed above.

